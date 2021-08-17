Samsung partners NSDC to train 50,000 youth for electronics retail sector

-
Consumer electronics major Samsung India has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under a CSR initiative, aiming to train 50,000 young persons as job-ready for the electronics retail sector over the next few years.
Through Samsung DOST (Digital and Offline Skills Training), the leading smartphone and consumer electronics good manufacturer would execute the training programme using the nationwide skills training centres of NSDC, according to a statement.
School pass-outs would be trained at 120 sites in India with paid on-the-job training at Samsung retail outlets under the programme, for which the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with NSDC, it added.
"Samsung DOST will be the biggest skills training programme in the electronics sector," it said.
In the first phase of the programme, it will launch a pilot with 2,500 participants in the first phase.
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO Ken Kang said, "The Samsung DOST programme is aligned to the Government of India's Skill India initiative and is an embodiment of our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that seeks to empower the next generation of young India."
Kang added that with this new programme, we aim to close the skills and employability gap among youth in the country, helping them find jobs in the fast-growing electronics retail sector.
Samsung DOST programme would have a blend of 200 hours of classroom and online training. This will be followed by five months of on-the-job training at Samsung retail stores, along with a monthly stipend at par with industry standards.
"This will help the youth acquire new competencies and skills needed for jobs in India's fast-growing electronics retail environment," it added.
The participants will be trained at various training centres accredited and approved by NSDC.
The training will be in accordance to the National Skill Qualification Framework, which is aligned to the industry needs.
