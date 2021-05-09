Govt extends antidumping duty on seamless tubes, pipes till October

-
ALSO READ
Tata Metaliks third quarter net profit up 55 per cent to Rs 75 crore
Govt starts probe to review anti-dumping duty on steel items from China
Tube Investments looks to reduce dependence on automobile industry
Realty revival to push PVC pipe sales, prop Supreme Industries stock
Manufacturing plan for power and renewable energy equipment in works
-
The government has extended anti-dumping duty on certain types of seamless tubes, and pipes till October 31 this year with a view to guarding domestic manufacturers from cheap Chinese imports.
The duty on 'seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel (other than cast iron and stainless steel), whether hot finished or cold drawn or cold rolled of an external diameter not exceeding 355.6 mm' was first imposed in May 2016 for five years.
"...the anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall remain in force up to and inclusive of the 31st October, 2021, unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said in a notification.
The commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) had recommended for extension of the duty, after concluding a probe.
While DGTR recommends the duty to be levied, the finance ministry imposes it.
Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by a surge in below-cost imports. As a counter-measure, they impose duties under the multilateral WTO regime.
Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products. India has initiated maximum anti-dumping cases against dumped imports from China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU