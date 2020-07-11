Govt has $76-million outstanding loans from Reserve Bank of India

The had Rs 573 crore ($76.16 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The had no outstanding loans in the prior week.

State governments had Rs 7,004 crore loans from the RBI in the week ended July 3, compared with Rs 3,416 crore in the previous week, the release showed.