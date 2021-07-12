Govt identifies items for Customs exemptions review, asks for views

The government has identified a host of exemptions for review and has invited suggestions from trade and industry bodies on the same.

Importers, exporters, domestic industry and trade associations are invited to give views on the subject for consideration by the government by August 10 on the ‘MyGov.in’ portal.

Some key products covered under the list include fabrics, games/sports requisites, magnetron for microwave manufacturing, specified parts for PCB, set-up box, routers, broadband modem, contraceptives and artificial kidney.

The list also includes magnetic tapes, photographic, filming, so­und reco­rding/ radio equipment, parts/ raw material for man­ufacture of go­ods supplied for off-shore oil exploration, specified machi­nery/ parts covered in textile industry.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Budget speech had anno­unced that a further review of existing exemption notifications would be undertaken through extensive consultations.

Giving a list of 97 notifications, the Government said certain exemptions have been identified for purpose of further review.

“Suggestions are invited in respect of their review which may include the need for review of the notification, amendment in wording of the notification for bringing clarity, consolidation, other relevant factors such as extent of use, etc,” it added.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) last year too had conducted this crowdsourcing exercise to identify the customs duty exceptions which need to be reviewed. Follo­wing that, the government has now drawn up a list of notifications and invited stakeholder views for a comprehensive review.

Exemptions from customs duty have been given in public interest from time to time and a review of the Customs laws and procedures would help to align them with the needs of changing times and ease of doing business.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY, said the government seems to be looking at exemptions prevalent for divergent sectors as is evident from the list of targeted Customs exemption entries released by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)