Govt imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices.
Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 19:45 IST

