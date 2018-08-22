Govt imposes restrictions on import of bio-fuels, including ethyl alchohol

The government has imposed restriction on import of bio-fuels including ethyl alcohol and other denatured spirits, bio-diesel, oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals other than crude, through an amendment in import policy.

The import of these items, which was free earlier, will now only be allowed for non-fuel purpose on actual user basis.

"Import policy of bio-fuels revised from 'free' to 'restricted' and allowed for non-fuel purpose on actual user basis as per the National Bio-Fuel Policy," the of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In another notification, the government said export of beach sand minerals has been brought under state trading enterprise and shall be canalised through Indian Rare Earths Limited.

Export of rare earth compounds classified as beach sand minerals, permitted anywhere in the export policy, will now be regulated.