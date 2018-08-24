Govt imposes standard green clearance norms for as many as 25 sectors

The government has imposed standard conditions for as many as 25 sectors seeking (EC) for expansion of existing projects or new projects. The government-constituted green panel, called the (EAC) assesses the projects and makes recommendations, based on which the environment ministry grants the final EC.

“In order to bring uniformity on the stipulated terms and conditions across the projects, sectors, and as a general guide to EAC as well as project proponents, the ministry has prepared standard conditions for 25 sectors,” the ministry said.

The sectors include iron, steel, cement, coal, petroleum refineries industry, paper and pulp, hydro-electric projects, and industrial estates, among others. The standard EC conditions will have to be considered by the EAC at the time of appraisal of the proposals. The EAC, after due diligence, can modify, delete, and add conditions based on the project-specific requirements, the statement said.

The recommended conditions by the EAC should be brought in the minutes of the meeting, it added.