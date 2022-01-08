Govt invites bids to set up sales network for natural gas supply

-
ALSO READ
Global emissions back to pre-pandemic levels after unexpected drop in 2020
Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record, cuts fall short: UN
4 strategies for a UN breakthrough on energy and climate change
China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets: Officials
Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero emissions by 2060
-
India has invited bids in an auction for licences to supply natural gas to households, automobiles and small industries in some areas of five states, an official statement said on Friday, as the country pushes to cut its carbon emissions.
India, the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a 2070 goal for net zero carbon emissions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting raising the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2%. Natural gas, while still a fossil fuel, emits less CO2 than coal.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board on Friday set a deadline of April 6 to submit bids for city gas distribution (CGD) authorisation for areas offered in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The board has so far awarded CGD licences for some areas of 27 states and union territories covering 70% of India's population, and is in the process of finalising winners for its previous round, in which 26 entities had submitted bids for 61 geographical areas.
After bids in the latest rounds are finalised, about 88% of the country's area will be authorized for the development of the CGD Network, providing access to natural gas to about 98% of India's population, the board said in the statement.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU