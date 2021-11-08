Govt launches first-ever mentorship programme for young innovators

-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday launched the first-ever mentorship programme for young innovators to mark the 75th year of India's independence.
In a statement, the Ministry of Science and Technology said the government is taking a number of steps to promote scientific temper among the masses, particularly youngsters, by strengthening scientific research and innovation efforts in the country.
The DBT-Star College Mentorship Programme' will help towards the concept of networking, hand holding and outreach, said Singh who is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology.
Singh said the pan India scheme envisages a Star College' in every district of the country supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), under the science and technology ministry.
The plan envisages organising workshops and meetings every month, handhold colleges particularly in the rural areas or lesser endowed areas and conduct outreach activities with government schools, he said.
The activities will enable newer colleges which have begun their journey under the scheme to come up as per the mandate of Star College scheme, the minister said.
The Star Status Colleges will help in incorporating the vision of DBT towards strengthening of UG Science Courses throughout the country by mentoring the newer colleges through hand-holding and peer learning and bringing them under the aegis of Star College Scheme, he added.
Singh informed that a total of 278 undergraduate colleges across the country are currently being supported under the Star College Scheme.
He said the categorisation of the scheme into urban and rural categories during 2018-19 has ensured a level-playing field for applicants hailing from rural and urban areas of the country.
He noted with satisfaction that presently 55 colleges from rural areas and 15 colleges in aspirational districts are being supported under the scheme in a short time period of two years.
