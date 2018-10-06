Govt mulling more steps to narrow CAD, bolster forex inflows: Jaitley

Finance Minister Saturday said there are some more steps on the anvil to narrow the (CAD) and bolster forex inflows.

The government has taken some steps and some more measures are likely to narrow CAD, Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit here.

Enunciating some of the steps taken recently, he said the government cut the borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 700 billion and allowed oil companies to raise $10 billion in one year.