JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Saving the 'Titanic': Govt says took over IL&FS to stop catastrophic damage
Business Standard

Govt mulling more steps to narrow CAD, bolster forex inflows: Jaitley

He said the government has cut the borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 700 billion

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Jaitley
Union Minister Arun Jaitley | Photo: Reuters

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday said there are some more steps on the anvil to narrow the current account deficit (CAD) and bolster forex inflows.

The government has taken some steps and some more measures are likely to narrow CAD, Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit here.

Enunciating some of the steps taken recently, he said the government cut the borrowing target for the current fiscal by Rs 700 billion and allowed oil companies to raise $10 billion in one year.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 11:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements