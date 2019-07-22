Govt must consult before issuing foreign sovereign debt: Rathin Roy

The government should not issue foreign sovereign debt without getting into larger public consultations, and the many arguments it has given in favour of issuing such securities do not hold, Rathin Roy, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said on Monday.

Roy, who is also the director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, said India was staring at a silent fiscal crisis, and that the government should release a white paper on its medium-term targets in the backdrop of a shortfall in tax revenue targets. “I would pay very careful ...