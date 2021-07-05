Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on certain copper items import

-
ALSO READ
Japan files complaint against China in WTO over anti-dumping duties
Govt starts probe to review anti-dumping duty on steel items from China
Vietnam keeps anti-dumping duty on aluminium originating from China
India starts probe into alleged dumping of electrogalvanized steel
Budget 2021: Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
-
The government has decided not to impose anti-dumping on imports of certain copper products, used in the electrical industry, from China, Thailand, Korea and three other countries, according to an office memorandum.
In April, the commerce ministry's arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended imposing the duty on "copper and copper alloy flat-rolled products" from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, after conducting a probe.
"The central government has decided not to impose anti-dumping duty on imports of copper and copper alloy flat-rolled products originating in or exported from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, proposed in the said final findings (of DGTR)," according to the office memorandum, dated July 2, of the revenue department.
The duty proposed by the DGTR was in the range of USD 42 per tonne to USD 1,077 per tonne.
The finance ministry takes the final call to impose these duties and issues notification for the same.
Copper flat-rolled products are used in power distribution, electrical and electronic switchgear, automotive electronics, and radiators.
The directorate is the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, which probes dumping of goods, a significant increase in imports and subsidised imports from India's trade partners.
Countries carry out anti-dumping probes to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organisation).
The duty is to ensure fair trade practices and create a level playing field for domestic producers concerning foreign producers and exporters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU