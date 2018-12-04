Govt notifies dual fuel usage for agriculture, construction vehicles

The government Tuesday notified dual- usage for and construction equipment in a bid to promote the use of alternative fuels like in tractors, tillers and harvesters.

Emission norms for smoke and vapour from these dual will be the same as prevailing mass emission norms for the diesel mode.

"The Ministry Road Transport & Highways has notified dual- usage for agricultural and construction equipment

"These include tractors, power tillers, construction equipment vehicles and combine harvesters which have originally been manufactured as dual- fuel with diesel as primary fuel and CNG, as secondary, or have been converted as such from in-use diesel vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The notification was issued following amendments of rules 115A and 115 B of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to incorporate new rules 115 AA and 115 BB for the purpose.

"This move will give a boost to vehicles run on bio-fuel, and help in reducing both cost and pollution," the statement said.

The mass emission standards for these CNG, Bio CNG, LNG dual fuel engines of the tractors, power tillers, construction equipment vehicles and combine harvesters will be the same as the emission standards for the diesel engines of these vehicles with the exception that the HC (Hydrocarbon) shall be replaced by NMHC (Non-Methane Hydrocarbon) on measurement basis as detailed in rule 115 A, the statement said.

The tests for particulate matter and emission of visible pollutants (smoke) stipulated in the rule 115A will continue to be applicable for dual fuel or Bio-CNG or LNG engine or vehicle, it said.

"The type approval certificate of CNG or Bio-CNG or LNG dual fuel kit for retro fitment will be valid for three years from the date of issue and will be renewable for three years at a time. Also, the Original Equipment manufacturer or retrofitter will be responsible for meeting the safety requirements and code of practice for vehicle or engine and its kit components," the statement added.

The government said the notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect was issued after due consideration of objections and suggestions received from the public in this regard.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in May this year had invited objections and suggestions from those likely to be affected from the amendment.