Govt procures 15.11 mn tonne paddy at MSP for Rs 28,543 cr so far

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes

Centre | Paddy procurement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

farmer, agriculture, paddy

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 21 per cent more paddy so far in the kharif marketing season of this year at 151.17 lakh tonnes amounting to Rs 28,543 crore.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is progressing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala with purchase of over 151.17 lakh tonne up to October 25 against 125.05 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of last year.

Out of the total purchase of 151.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 100.89 lakh tonnes.

"About 12.98 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs 28,542.59 crore at a rate of Rs 18,880 per tonne," an official statement said.

Cotton seed (kapas) procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Till Sunday, 3,53,252 cotton bales valuing Rs 1,047.90 crore has been procured benefitting 68,419 farmers.

Oilseeds, pulses and copra are also being purchased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 26 2020. 19:15 IST

