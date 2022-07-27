Govt receives bids worth Rs 1.49 trn in 5G spectrum auction so far

-
ALSO READ
Things moving on track as per schedule for 5G launch: Ashwini Vaishnaw
No plan to privatise railways, need to accept latest tech: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Start of new era for Indian Telecom: Vaishnaw on 5G spectrum auction
India recognized as 'country of the year' by Europe's Vivatech: Vaishnaw
5G spectrum auction likely in early June: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav
-
Bids worth Rs 1.49 trillion have been received for buying 5G telecom spectrum on the second day of the auction, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
The ninth round of bidding is on, the Telecom Minister said.
The government had received spectrum bids worth Rs 1.45 trillion after the completion of four rounds of spectrum bidding on the opening day on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU