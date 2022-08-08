Govt restricts export of maida, semolina from August 14

-
-
The Central government has restricted the exports of maida, semolina and all variants of wheat flour (atta) from August 14, a month after it curbed exports of plain atta.
According to an official order, exports of maida, semolina etc will be allowed subject to clearance from the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on wheat exports.
Last month, the government had curbed exports of wheat flour and before that it had banned wheat exports on May 13. The series of measures have been taken to stop the sharp rise in domestic wheat prices, which have flared up since March due to low production and steep drop in official procurement.
