Govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $4.36 bn in week ended Dec 13

The Indian government had Rs 310.03 billion ($4.36 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended Dec. 13, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had Rs 525.75 billion ($7.33 billion) outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had Rs 106.09 billion in loans from the in the week ended Dec. 13, compared with 90.72 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.