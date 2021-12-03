Govt seeks Parliament's nod for additional Rs 2.99 trn spending in FY22

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of 2.99 trillion rupees ($39.87 billion) in the current financial year ending in March 2022.

It is seeking approval for gross spending of 3.74 trillion rupees including a net cash outgo of 2.99 trillion with the balance arranged from savings, Pankaj Chaudhary, the junior finance minister, told the lower house in a statement.

The extra spending is in addition to the budgeted 34.83 trillion rupees ($464.43 billion) announced in February for the 2021/22 fiscal year, down from expenditure of 35.11 trillion in the previous fiscal year.

($1=74.9950 rupees)

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)