Govt seeks Parliament's nod for additional Rs 2.99 trn spending in FY22

-
ALSO READ
ISSF Junior Shooting Worlds: India finish on top with 43 medals
Famers issue supreme in UP polls, cow terror will not work: RLD chief
Domestic hockey season to begin in October after Covid break of 7 months
Hockey Men's Junior WC: Odisha Sports Minister reviews preparedness
India's shooter Naamya Kapoor wins gold in junior world championships
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government sought parliamentary approval on Friday for net additional spending of 2.99 trillion rupees ($39.87 billion) in the current financial year ending in March 2022.
It is seeking approval for gross spending of 3.74 trillion rupees including a net cash outgo of 2.99 trillion with the balance arranged from savings, Pankaj Chaudhary, the junior finance minister, told the lower house in a statement.
The extra spending is in addition to the budgeted 34.83 trillion rupees ($464.43 billion) announced in February for the 2021/22 fiscal year, down from expenditure of 35.11 trillion in the previous fiscal year.
($1=74.9950 rupees)
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU