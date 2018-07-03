Govt shuns bad bank, opts for AMC route; 5-pronged strategy to resolve NPAs

In its much-awaited recommendations, a panel of public sector bankers has suggested against setting up a bad bank and instead came up with a five-pronged strategy to resolve non-performing assets (NPAs), depending on the amount of stressed assets.

The strategy to deal with NPAs included banks setting up a dedicated vertical to deal with smaller stressed assets of less than Rs 500 million, inter-creditor agreements to deal with loans between Rs 500 million and Rs 5 billion, and setting up asset management companies (AMCs) for loans above Rs 5 billion, with money raised through ...