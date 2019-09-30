Govt to borrow Rs 2.68 trillion in H2 FY20: Economic Affairs Secretary

-
The government will borrow Rs 2.68 trillion in the second half of current fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Monday.
Out of the gross borrowing for Rs 7.10 trillion budgeted for 2019-20 fiscal, as much as 62.5 per cent has already been borrowed during April-September, he told reporters.
The government, he said, is maintaining guide path for maintaining 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2019-20.
During the first half the government has raised Rs 4.42 trillion, about 62 per cent of the total borrowing.
