JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

UP sugar mills demand abolition of molasses quota for distilleries
Business Standard

Govt to borrow Rs 2.68 trillion in H2 FY20: Economic Affairs Secretary

Out of the gross borrowing for Rs 7.10 trillion budgeted for 2019-20 fiscal, as much as 62.5 per cent has already been borrowed during April-September, he told reporters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Atanu Chakraborty
Atanu Chakraborty

The government will borrow Rs 2.68 trillion in the second half of current fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said on Monday.

Out of the gross borrowing for Rs 7.10 trillion budgeted for 2019-20 fiscal, as much as 62.5 per cent has already been borrowed during April-September, he told reporters.

The government, he said, is maintaining guide path for maintaining 3.3 per cent fiscal deficit target for 2019-20.

During the first half the government has raised Rs 4.42 trillion, about 62 per cent of the total borrowing.

First Published: Mon, September 30 2019. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU