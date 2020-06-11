JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

EPFO to use common service centres for life certification of pensioners
Business Standard

Govt to convert Rs 27,000 cr of short term bonds into longer tenure

In May, RBI tried to switch Rs 30,000 crore worth of securities into longer tenure one, but could manage to do less than a third of that

Topics
Bonds | Reserve Bank of India

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

Corporate debt, govt bonds improve returns of National Pension Scheme
This time, the securities that would be switched are well spaced out, and therefore, bond dealers say the switching can be done relatively easily

The government will be converting Rs 27,000 crore of short term bonds maturing between May 2021 to September 2022 into longer term securities maturing between April 2026 and September 2060.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will do the switching on June 15. The government's earlier plan to switch Rs 30,000 crore worth of securities into longer tenure one largely met with tepid response as it wanted to convert ultra-short securities maturing in June into 40-year securities.

ALSO READ: AT1 bonds are risky but back on investor radar after YES Bank episode

In May, RBI tried to switch Rs 30,000 crore worth of securities into longer tenure one, but could manage to do less than a third of that.

However, this time, the securities that would be switched are well spaced out, and therefore, bond dealers say the switching can be done relatively easily.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 19:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU