Govt to hike duty incentives for milk exports to boost overseas shipments

The government has again decided to increase duty benefits for exports of milk and certain under MEIS scheme to boost their overseas shipments, an official said.

Earlier in July, the government enhanced the duty benefits to 10 per cent under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS) for certain agriculture and sector items.

"Now, it has been decided to increase export incentives on milk and certain from 10 per cent to 20 per cent for about four months up to January 12 next year under MEIS," the government official said.

The 28 items covered under the enhanced incentives include cheese, whole milk, skimmed milk, milk and milk food for babies, condensed milk, yoghurt, buttermilk and whey.

The has made additional financial allocation of Rs 214 million to meet the expenditure to be incurred on these incentives.

"Notification in this regard will be released soon by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)," the official added.

The move assumes significance on account of milk crisis in Maharashtra. Milk growers had strongly protested in some parts of Maharashtra due to fall in milk prices amid huge supply.

Commerce and Industry Minister had earlier taken up the matter with his finance counterpart and had written for increase in export incentives from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Although the had sought Rs 570 million for whole of the year but the allocated only Rs 214 million.