JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt achieves target of 50-mn free LPG connections 8-months before schedule
Business Standard

Govt to impose tariffs on US' almonds, walnuts, apples from September 18

Trump administration wants to reduce its $31 billion deficit with India

Reuters 

Image via Shutterstock
Image via Shutterstock

India said on Saturday that new higher tariffs against some goods imported from the United States will go into force on Sept. 18.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products, including almonds, walnuts and apples, and later delayed the move.

Trade differences between India and the United States have been rising since President Donald Trump took office. Bilateral trade rose to $115 billion in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its $31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.
First Published: Sat, August 04 2018. 08:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements