GST officers bust network of 46 fake firms used to claim Rs 82 cr ITC
Business Standard

Govt to investigate e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers

The trade ministry was investigating some e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister
Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister

India's federal trade ministry was investigating some e-commerce firms after complaints from small retailers, Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, adding that the government was considering clarifications to ensure fair trade practices.

"There are certain complaints from consumers and from small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation," Goyal told a news conference.

"We are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law."

 

 

First Published: Tue, February 09 2021. 20:16 IST

