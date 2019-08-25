Govt to offer six oil & gas blocks in unexplored Vindhyan, Bengal basins

The government is set to offer six blocks in the unexplored Vindhyan and Bengal sedimentary basins for oil and gas exploration. Under a new policy, the Centre will not charge royalties on production from companies operating in these areas.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) will be inviting bids for seven oil and gas blocks during the fourth round of bidding under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), likely to open on August 28, sources in the know said. The only block on offer in an already explored area in OALP-IV will be in the Rajasthan basin. Investors will get a ...