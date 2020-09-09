Goyal urges industry to work with Railways in reducing cost of logistics

Union Railways Minister on Tuesday said there has been a transformation of railways and that the COVID-19 phase has been utilised to remove bottlenecks making policing changes and improving infrastructure.

Addressing the second edition of Rail Connect, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through a virtual platform, he urged industry leaders to collaborate and partner with Railways so as to provide cost-effective solutions in the sector and reducing logistic costs.

"There has been a transformation of Railways. During COVID phase, utilised the opportunity for removing bottlenecks, running Shramik trains, bring back freight share, reinvigorating processes, making policy changes, engaging with the private sector, technology providers, improving infrastructure," the minister said, according to a CII release.

The minister said that has been referred to as the growth engine of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"His vision is to make a strong entity that serves customers with modern technology and good service experience while maintaining the romanticism associated with railways," he said.

The minister said the railways is moving towards the path of becoming net-zero carbon emitter.

.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)