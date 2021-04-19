JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Hold urgent GST meet to cut tax on key medicines, equipment: States
Business Standard

Gross borrowing slightly exceeds revised estimates by 1% over lockdown

The borrowings were further raised to Rs 12.80 trillion in RE as the government also tried to bring transparency in subsidies

Topics
gross borrowing | Indian Economy | Finance Ministry

Indivjal Dhasmana 

Tamil Nadu has borrowed close to a massive Rs 40,000 crore in four-and-a-half months, compared to Rs 17,000 crore last year
The borrowings exceeded RE despite both indirect and direct tax collections surpassing RE

Government borrowing surpassed Revised Estimates (RE) by about 1 per cent in 2020-21. The government had initially pegged the borrowing at Rs 7.8 trillion, but raised it to Rs 12 trillion as Covid-19 forced a nationwide lockdown and the government doled out a relief package.

However, the borrowings were further raised to Rs 12.80 trillion in RE as the government also tried to bring transparency in subsidies.

The borrowings exceeded RE despite both indirect and direct tax collections surpassing RE.

chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 19 2021. 00:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.