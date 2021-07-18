Gross leasing of office space down 22% across 6 cities in Jan-June

-
ALSO READ
China set to launch manned mission with 3 astronauts for its space station
India to allow private players to build and operate rocket launch sites
Twitter to take 20% cut of sales via Ticketed Spaces starting from US
NASA in talks with US space startup to secure 1 Soyuz seat
China to launch manned mission with three astronauts for its space station
-
Gross leasing of office space declined by 22 per cent year-on-year across six major cities during January-June this year to 10.1 million sq ft due to lower demand amid the COVID pandemic, according to property consultant Colliers.
The gross absorption stood at 13 million square feet in the year-ago period across India's six major office markets -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.
In view of lower demand, vacancy of office space increased to 16.8 per cent from 12.4 per cent at June-end in 2020.
According to the data, gross absorption of office space in Bengaluru increased to 4.3 million sq ft in the first six months of 2021 calendar year from 4 million sq ft in the year-ago period.
Apart from Bengaluru, leasing activities remained subdued in the remaining five cities.
In Chennai, the gross leasing of office space fell to 0.6 million sq ft from 0.8 million sq ft. The demand for office space in the Delhi NCR declined to 1.9 million sq ft from 2.1 million sq ft.
Hyderabad saw a sharp drop in gross leasing to 1.2 million sq ft from 2.2 million sq ft. In Mumbai, the demand for office space fell to 1.6 million sq ft from 1.8 million sq ft.
The gross leasing of office space in Pune plunged to 0.5 million sq ft in January-June this year from 2.1 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the last year.
Lower demand of office space led to an increase in vacancy level of office space. In Bengaluru, the vacancy level has risen to 13.8 per cent from 8.3 per cent. The vacancy level in Chennai jumped to 14.7 per cent from 6.7 per cent.
In Delhi NCR, the vacancy level has gone up to 23.7 per cent from 20.2 per cent. Hyderabad, too, saw a rise in vacancy level to 15.6 per cent from 11.1 per cent.
In two major property markets of Maharashtra, the vacancy level in Mumbai increased to 18 per cent from 15.7 per cent. In Pune, the vacancy of office space went up to 12.2 per cent from 6.9 per cent.
The consultant said that corporates are in wait and watch mode because of the second wave of Covid-19 infections and the high probability of a third wave.
On the supply front, Colliers India said that it fell by 53 per cent to around 12 million sq ft during January-June this year compared with the year-ago period.
Although supply halved this year, the consultant said it was still higher than the demand seen during the period, contributing to a further increase in vacancy levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU