Twitter to take 20% cut of sales via Ticketed Spaces starting from US

-
ALSO READ
Samsung unveils new 110-inch 4K TV with next-gen MicroLED picture quality
Twitter now lets users add stickers to Fleets: Know how it works, and more
Apollo Micro shares zoom 20% on orders worth Rs 50 crore from BEL
We will make haste, but slowly: SBFC Finance founder & CEO Aseem Dhru
Indian ministers switch to local platform Koo as Twitter standoff continues
-
After launching a Clubhouse rival called Spaces, Twitter is now out to make some money via 'Ticketed Spaces and the micro-blogging platform will take a 20 per cent cut of your sales, beginning with the users in the US.
Twitter said that the 20 per cent cut will cover the cost of transaction fees of online payments processing company Stripes (hosts will also need a Stripe account), reports The Verge.
To begin with, the users in the US will be able to apply to host paid live audio rooms starting in the next couple of weeks.
"Anyone who wants to charge has to have 1,000 followers, have hosted three spaces in the past 30 days, and be at least 18 years old," the report said on Friday.
The users will receive 80 per cent of revenue after Apple and Google's in-app purchase fees are taken.
"So if you sell a $10 ticket, Apple would presumably take a 30 percent cut, leaving you and Twitter to split the remaining $7. Eighty percent would go to you, and 20 percent would go to Twitter," the report mentioned.
A limited group will be able to host Ticketed Spaces in the coming months. Hosts earn the majority of the revenue from ticket sales and Twitter will keep a small amount as well.
Hosts can set ticket prices and how many are available to sell.
Twitter has launched live audio conversation app Spaces available to users with 600 followers or more on both iOS and Android platforms.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU