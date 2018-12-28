GST evasion worth Rs 388.96 bn detected during April-Oct in 2018-19

The government has detected evasion worth Rs 388.96 billion in 6,585 cases in the April-October period of 2018-19, Parliament was informed Friday.

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said while central excise evasion of Rs 30.28 billion in 398 cases was unearthed during the seven-month period, evasion of Rs 261 billion was detected in 3,922 cases.

was detected in 12,711 cases involving Rs 69.66 billion and (GST) evasion worth Rs 388 billion was unearthed in 6,585 cases, he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The total amount of evasion in (GST, service tax, excise and customs) during April-October adds up to about Rs 750 billion.

During the seven-month period, the Central Board of and Customs (CBIC) recovered evasion worth Rs 94.8 billion in GST, Rs 31.88 billion in service tax, Rs 16 billion in customs and Rs 3.83 billion in central excise, Shukla said.