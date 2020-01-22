JUST IN
Export logjam: In race against China, power equipment makers seek govt help
Gujarat replaces West Bengal as top governing state in 2019, says study

Delhi is ranked fifth on the parameter of health, one of its main claims of governance

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Gujarat replaced West Bengal as the top governed state in the 2019 Skoch rankings.

While there are 22 parameters that go into the overall ranking, health and cleanliness dominated the good governance initiatives across the country in 2019, says the report.

Poll-bound Delhi was at the 19th place, lower than 15th spot it occupied in the previous two years. Delhi is ranked fifth on the parameter of health, one of its main claims of governance

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 01:14 IST

