Gujarat replaces West Bengal as top governing state in 2019, says study

-
ALSO READ
Investing in equities will help cope with out-of-pocket medical expenses
Expensive child healthcare? Family floater health plan can be your saviour
India's healthcare system might struggle to keep pace by 2030, says report
West Bengal increased its infra spend five times in seven years: Amit Mitra
From cheque bounce to medical trademark, here're the key court orders
-
Gujarat replaced West Bengal as the top governed state in the 2019 Skoch rankings.
While there are 22 parameters that go into the overall ranking, health and cleanliness dominated the good governance initiatives across the country in 2019, says the report.
Poll-bound Delhi was at the 19th place, lower than 15th spot it occupied in the previous two years. Delhi is ranked fifth on the parameter of health, one of its main claims of governance
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU