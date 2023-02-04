Haryana govt employees to get medical reimbursement for ayurvedic treatment

Haryana's Health and Minister Anil Vij on Friday announced that the state government employees will also get reimbursement for Ayurvedic medicines treatment in addition to the allopathic ones.

"Like allopathic medicines, now Ayurvedic medicines will also be reimbursed, I issued orders in this regard yesterday," the minister said.

Speaking in Ambala, Vij also said the government is laying emphasis to promote treatment using Ayurvedic medicines on the lines of other medicines in the country.

The government also proposes to include Ayurveda subjects in MBBS course in the state, he said.

He also said that use of ayurvedic medicines should be increased on the pattern of use of allopathic ones so as to provide alternative treatment to the patient.

Vij said that the way a doctor diagnoses a patient before prescribing allopathic medicine, similarly a scientific diagnosis should also be performed before prescribing Ayurvedic medicines as well.

He said the state government is making consistent efforts to promote Ayurveda and yoga on a large scale.

During the recent cabinet meeting, a decision of giving separate status to the Department was taken which led the department to hold its own identity on the lines of other departments.

To promote yoga, a Yoga Commission has been formed by the state government. The government has taken a pledge to set up yogashalas in 6,500 villages of the state. Meanwhile, 1,000 yogashalas have been built and the construction of the rest is underway, he said.

The minister also said the University in Kurukshetra has been set up to promote the treatment done by alternative medicine.

"The AYUSH stream includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems of healthcare and treatment," he said.

Vij said the National Institute of Ayurveda is being set up in Panchkula at a cost of about Rs 270 crore.

A 250-bed hospital will also be built inside the campus, he said.

He said a Unani College has been set up in Nuh, Homeopathic College in Ambala Cantt and Naturopathy Hospital is being built in Dever Khana in Jhajjar district.

He informed that the state has about 569 AYUSH health wellness centres, 4 Ayurvedic hospitals, 6 AYUSH primary health hospitals, 19 Unani hospitals, 26 homeopathic, 21 AYUSH wings and every district hospital in has a separate AYUSH wing.

