Haryana govt spent over Rs 700 crore on ads for achievements since 2015

The Haryana government has spent over Rs 700 crore on advertisement of its achievements, announcements and functions since 2015.
The information was placed before the state Assembly here on Friday in a written reply in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed.
Ahmed had sought to know year-wise details of the amount spent by the government on newspapers, posters, Internet, TV and radio etc for advertisement of its achievements, announcements, birth anniversary of great personalities and functions since 2015.
In response to the question asked, the government in the written reply gave details from the period January 2015 to December 13, 2021.
Over Rs 596 crore was mentioned to have been given during the period for newspaper advertisements while Rs 96.34 crore was given for TV ads, Rs 21.76 crore for radio, Rs 1.19 crore for Internet and Rs 4.39 lakh for the posters.
