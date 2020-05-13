How the insurance sector is likely to pan out in the post Covid-19 scenario

The Great Depression was a golden era for the US insurance industry. Sums assured shot up as uncertainty peaked after October 1929 and the spike only briefly reversed in 1932 when bank failures forced people to surrender their insurance covers to meet cash needs.

The picture was quite the opposite in the Global Financial Meltdown of 2008. Insurance written for life, healthcare and personal accidents began to dip immediately in US, UK and Spain, with a lag in Germany. The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be following the trajectory of the Great Depression for the Indian insurance ...