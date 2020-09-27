Iconic spots to be turned into green zones with use of bio fuels: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Odisha CM, Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi condole Jaswant Singh's death
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews pipeline projects, bats for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Refining capacity to double to 500 mt by 2030, says Dharmendra Pradhan
UP govt to amend biofuel policy to augment state's green energy resources
Centre profiteering from price hike, says Sonia; Pradhan rebuts charges
-
Union cabinet minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday recommended a proposal under which identified tourist sites or iconic spots will be turned into green zones where vehicles using only eco-friendly fuel will be allowed to ply.
He said the proposed project will be the joint effort of the ministry of tourism and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Speaking at a virtual event organised by the tourism ministry on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2020', Pradhan, Minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, said the project's aim will be to turn such sites of tourist importance into completely green energy driven areas.
The secretaries of the two ministries can jointly work on this. They can pick the iconic sites already identified by the ministry of tourism or 100 sites of tourist importance and turn them into completely green energy driven regions," he said.
"This should be done taking the state governments on board. We have to look towards modern technology to create sustainable fuel and ensure that we use battery operated vehicles, LNG, PNG, LPG in their vicinity rather than diesel and petrol vehicles, the minister said.
Pradhan also launched another initiative called SAATHI -- System for Assessment, Awareness, and Training for the hospitality industry -- to assist the sector in their preparedness to continue operations safely and mitigate risks arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hailing the initiative, Pradhan said people have spent months cooped up in their homes and might want to venture out. But there is apprehension about the pandemic and the hospitality industry must follow protocols to provide safety to tourists, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU