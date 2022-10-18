JUST IN
IIT-Goa will create 2,000 employment opportunities: State minister

A Goa Minister on Tuesday said that the prolonged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project in Sanguem may create 2,000 employment opportunities which would benefit the local youth

IANS  |  Panaji 

A Goa Minister on Tuesday said that the prolonged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project in Sanguem may create 2,000 employment opportunities which would benefit the local youth.

Minister for Archives and Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai advocated the need for the proposed educational project to give a boost to his constituency.

"This project would help to develop this area with due care to sustainable environment. There is a possibility of the creation of 2000 employment opportunities which would benefit local youth," he said.

Ever since an IIT was allotted to Goa by the Centre in 2014, the institute started functioning at a temporary campus in the Goa Engineering College (GEC) in Ponda.

The IIT-Goa campus proposed at Sanguem is facing opposition from the locals, and recently protests were also staged in the state capital Panaji.

However, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the foundation stone to set up the IIT-Goa project will be laid within the next six months.

"Just eight to 10 people were protesting against the project. The media should understand what should be highlighted," Sawant said, adding that such opposition for developmental works will not be tolerated.

"This government is for the people. We should all unite and work for the IIT. Within the next six months, we can lay the foundation stone."

The Chief Minister further said that only locals from the area will get opportunities in non-teaching jobs.

"I appeal to those agitating against the project to withdraw their protest and submit documents to the collector if they have land in the proposed area. It is my responsibility to compensate them."

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 13:18 IST

`
