JEE-Advanced toppers continue to head to IIT Bombay, Computer Sc top choice

Sixty-nine of the top 100 JEE-Advanced rank-holders have secured a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, continuing the trend of past several years.

Of these, 68 have chosen Computer Science Engineering while one has opted for "Engineering Physics".

According to statistics available with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), 93 top candidates had chosen as their first preference, and 69 of them made the cut in the first round of seat allocation for the IITs.

Twenty-eight candidates among the top 100 have got admission in IIT Delhi and three in IIT Madras.

Last year, 62 of the top 100 Joint Entrance Exam-JEE (Advanced) rank-holders got into IIT-Mumbai, up from 58 in 2020. Sixty-two candidates among the top 100 had joined in 2019 while the number was 59 in 2018.

IIT-B remains the first choice among the top 500 JEE-Advanced rankers too -- 173 of them have found a seat in IIT-Bombay, 127 have got into IIT-Delhi. IIT-Madras, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur all have fewer than 50 from among the top 500 candidates.

The JEE-Advanced was conducted on August 28 and the result was declared on September 11. JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

As many as 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both paper one and two in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified of which 6,516 are female.

A total of 16,598 seats are up for grabs in all the 23 IITs this year, including 1,567 supernumerary seats for female candidates. This marks a marginal increase in the number of seats from the last year.

The JoSAA will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6.

