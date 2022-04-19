IMF slashes India's FY23 GDP growth forecast to 8.2%

The International Monetary Fund, in its latest World Economic Outlook report, has slashed its forecast for India’s FY23 gross domestic product growth to 8.2 per cent, saying that higher commodity prices will weigh on private consumption and investment. This was one of the steepest cuts for emerging economies compared to the IMF’s January WEO forecasts.

Saying that global economic prospects have worsened significantly due to commodity price volatility and disruption of supply chains caused by the war in Europe, cut its global growth outlook for calendar year 2022 to 3.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent, and said that both Russia and Ukraine could experience large GDP contractions.

The multilateral institution cut the calendar year 2022 (or fiscal year 2022-23 in case of India and some other nations) for almost all developed and emerging economies.

“Notable downgrades to the 2022 forecast include Japan (0.9 percentage point) and India (0.8 percentage point), reflecting in part weaker domestic demand—as higher oil prices are expected to weigh on private consumption and investment—and a drag from lower net exports,” the said in its latest WEO report.

It also expected India’s FY23 current account deficit to be 3.1 per cent, compared with 1.5 per cent expected for FY22. There was also a cut in India’s FY24 GDP growth forecast, to 6.9 per cent from 7.1 per cent estimated in IMF’s January report.

Business Standard had reported earlier that would cut its FY23 for India to around 8-8.3 per cent from 9 per cent. Even at 8.2 per cent, it is still a more bullish outlook compared to other agencies including the Reserve Bank of India, which earlier this month cut its FY23 to 7.2 per cent from 7.8 per cent.

The IMF said that compared with its January WEO report, “the outlook has deteriorated, largely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—causing a tragic humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe—and the sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end hostilities.”

This crisis unfolds while the global economy was on a mending path but had not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with a significant divergence between the economic recoveries of advanced economies and emerging market and developing ones, the latest report said.

“In addition to the war, frequent and wider-ranging lockdowns in China—including in key manufacturing hubs—have also slowed activity there and could cause new bottlenecks in global supply chains. Higher, broader, and more persistent price pressures also led to a tightening of monetary policy in many countries. Overall risks to economic prospects have risen sharply and policy trade-offs have become ever more challenging,” the IMF said.

“The economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide—like seismic waves that emanate from the epicenter of an earthquake—mainly through commodity markets, trade, and financial linkages,” it said.

The IMF said that because Russia is a major supplier of oil, gas, and metals, and, together with Ukraine, of wheat and corn, the current and anticipated decline in the supply of these commodities has already driven their prices up sharply. “The food and fuel price increases will hurt lower-income households globally—including in the Americas and Asia,” it said.