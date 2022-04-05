In last 8 years, maritime sector has scaled new heights: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
ISRO signs deal with OPPO for development of NavIC messaging service
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
Indian Navy conducts 20-day joint maritime exercise at Arabian Sea
India, UK hold inaugural maritime dialogue, discuss Indo-Pacific
-
In the last eight years, India's maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday on the occasion of National Maritime Day.
April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day across the country and is dedicated to the role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy and the role of India and its strategic location in global trade.
"Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India's economic growth," Modi said in a series of tweets.
"In the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities," he said.
In the last eight years, the government of India has focussed on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient, the prime minister said.
He said waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets.
"While we are leveraging the maritime sector for economic progress and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we are also taking adequate care to ensure the marine eco-system and diversity which India is proud of is safeguarded," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU