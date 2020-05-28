Inbound FDI rose 14% in FY20 to $49.9 billion; service sector top recipient

Inbound foreign direct equity investments (FDI) rose by 14 per cent in 2019-20 to a record$ 49.8 billion, according to data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Thursday. The growth rate, in fact, was the highest in four years

The figures are expected to comfort policymakers who had been worried over a tepid growth in equity investments, which had contracted by one per cent in 2018-19 and risen only 3 per cent in the year before. Total FDI, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, stood at $73.4 billion, up 18 per cent from $63 billion a year ago.

The services sector, encompassing financial, banking, insurance, outsourcing, among other industries, was the highest recipient of at $7.8 billion. This was closely followed by the computer software and hardware manufacturing at $7.6 billion. The telecommunications sector garnered $4.5 billion.





In FY20, Singapore continued to be the largest source of for India for the second consecutive year, pushing in $14.6 billion, followed by Mauritius at $8.2 billion. Singapore has long been the highest source of foreign funds to India, pumping in around $ 97.6 billion since 2000, constituting a fifth of all inbound over this period. However, over the past two years, inflows from Singapore have shot up as an increasing number of Indian firms are getting incorporated in the island nation’s jurisdiction. India revised its tax treaty with Mauritius and Singapore, which came into effect in FY20.

The Netherlands ($6.5 billion), the United States ($4.2 billion) and Japan ($3.2 billion) made up the other top-5 nations. Interestingly, investments from China, which has attracted a lot of controversy recently only stood at $ 160 million in the previous financial year.

Maharashtra continued to be the most favoured choice of investors, receiving $7.2 billion worth of investments. This was followed by Karnataka with $4.2 billion and Delhi with $3.9 billion.



Inbound foreign direct equity investments had declined for the first time in six years in FY19, in line with overall weak economic conditions. In the first full year (FY15) of the Narendra Modi government, annual inbound equity investments surged 22 per cent. The growth rate peaked at 35 per cent in FY16.