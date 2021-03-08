India, Bangladesh to move forward on feasibility study for detailed FTA

-
ALSO READ
Explained: RCEP, a free trade agreement that could become the largest ever
Scott Morrison says China would breach WTO rules if it bans Australian coal
Mega free trade agreement likely to be a closed chapter for India
US hints at possibility of reducing trade, investment barriers with India
UK signs free trade agreement with Vietnam: Trade Secretary Truss
-
India and Bangladesh on Monday decided to move forward expeditiously on a feasibility study for comprehensive free trade agreement to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
The issue was discussed during a meeting between the commerce secretaries of both the countries.
A commerce ministry statement said extensive discussions were held on various issues -- including streamlining certificate of origin procedures, regional connectivity initiatives, anti-dumping duty on Jute products, harmonisation of standards, removal of port restrictions, and trade infrastructure-related matters.
"Both sides decided to expeditiously move forward on the feasibility study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)," it said.
CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement, under which two trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, norms were also relaxed to promote services trade and promote investments.
Before initiating negotiations for such pacts, countries conduct a feasibility study to assess the potential benefits of inking such an agreement for both sides.
The Bangladesh delegation was led by Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin and the Indian side was headed by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU