India, Bangladesh to sign economic pact over next five years: EIU

-
ALSO READ
India, Bangladesh seal 7 pacts to expand cooperation; restore rail link
Bangladesh PM says India is true friend as both countries sign 7 pacts
India-Bangladesh hold high level talks to discuss security issues
Is Bangladesh economy really doing better than India? Former CEA doesn't think so
India, Bangladesh hold commerce secretary level meeting at Dhaka
-
India and Bangladesh are expected to sign an economic partnership agreement over the next five years which will preserve trade rights for Bangladesh.
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, "Over the next five years, we expect the two countries to sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), which will preserve trade privileges for Bangladesh once it graduates from the UN's least developed country status in 2026."
The Economist Intelligence Unit has detailed the focal points of India-Bangladesh relations over the next five years.
This comes ahead of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Bangladesh on March 26th- his first foreign visit in the last 15 months.
"Although no major agreements are expected to be signed, we view Mr Modi's visit as a significant show of the continuation of warm ties between the two neighbours, despite some tense undercurrents recently," EIU said.
The CEPA will be wider than a traditional bilateral free trade agreement, addressing non-trade barriers, e-commerce, services investment and facilitation of trade at the border, EIU said.
The resolution of the Teesta River water-sharing issue, which faces opposition from the state administration in the Indian state of West Bengal, will depend on the upcoming legislative elections (March 27th-April 29th) in that state, the report said.
"We expect the outcome of the state elections to be close between the incumbent All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the former retaining a much-weakened mandate on balance," EIU said.
--IANS
san/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU