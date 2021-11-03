India, Bhutan to have 7 more entry and exit points for trade: Govt

-
India and Bhutan will have seven additional entry and exit points for trade as part of measures to increase trade connectivity, the government said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a commerce secretary-level meeting held between India and Bhutan on trade and transit issues here.
The Indian delegation was led by BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Bhutanese delegation was led by Dasho Karma Tshering, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan.
"The two sides held extensive discussions on the current trade and transit issues, including measures to further strengthen bilateral trade relations and issues of mutual interest, on ways to increase trade connectivity between the two countries," an official statement said.
Through Letters of Exchange, seven additional entry/exit points for trade between India and Bhutan were formalised, it added.
These include Nagarkata Land Customs Station without commodity restriction; Agartala Land Customs Station; Pandu port (Guwahati Steamerghat), subject to cross border control at Dhubri; Jogighopa port subject to cross border control at Dhubri.
The additional entry/exit points also include Asian Highway 48 connecting Torsha Tea Garden in India and Ahllay in Bhutan as an additional route corresponding to the Land Customs Station at Jaigaon; Kamardwisa, and Birpara.
"This will form an addendum to the Protocol of 2016 India-Bhutan Agreement on Trade, Commerce and Transit. This will facilitate India-Bhutan bilateral trade to our mutual advantage," the Commerce Ministry said.
Trade between India and Bhutan has more than doubled from USD 484 million in 2014-15 to USD 1,083 million in 2020-21.
