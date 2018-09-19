India mulls raising import duty on steel to support rupee: Sources

India's has proposed increasing the effective import duty on some steel products to 15 per cent from current rates ranging from 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent, according to two sources and a government document reviewed by Reuters, as the country looks to support the rupee.

The proposal, which is part of a broader government plan to cut "non-necessary" imports to stop an outflow of dollars that has sent the rupee to record lows, will be discussed in the on Wednesday, according to one of the sources involved in the matter.

"The broader message is to address the trade balance but we will try to promote 'Make in India' by encouraging domestic (steel) production," said the source, who declined to be named ahead of a possible decision.

The source said there was no certainty that the proposed duty would be imposed.

The steel and trade ministries did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

In the three months to end-June, India became a net for the first time in two years, with foreign supplies reaching 2.1 million tonnes, up 15 per cent from a year earlier, according to official data.

In the 2017-18 financial year to end-March, the country imported 8.4 million tonnes of steel, 45 per cent of which came from Japan and South Korea with which India has free trade agreements.

The proposed duties may not apply to imports from the North Asian countries, but other such as China, South Africa, Malaysia, Russia and Indonesia could be affected.

Apart from steel, India is considering raising import duties on some farm commodities, potentially for a few months, although it is wary of the risks of retaliation, said a senior government official with knowledge of inter-ministerial deliberations on proposed restrictions.

The government is also looking at curbs on imports of gold and high-end electronic items, a source said last week.

India is the world's second-biggest gold buyer, and its imports in August rose more than 90 per cent to $3.64 billion.