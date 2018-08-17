Japan, South Korea steel exports to India surge on tariffs, high-end demand

is being hit by a wave of from producers in and South Korea, a government document showed, as mills there redirect supply after US slapped an import duty on the alloy earlier this year.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year starting in April, India's imports from rose 31 per cent from a year earlier, while those from climbed 30 percent, according to an internal document from the that was reviewed by

The flood of imports is so big that the government in is considering measures to control imports, told

"The concern is there, of course, and if we are to take some measures, we will not hesitate on that account," Singh said in an interview.

Between April and June, became a net importer of steel, with foreign supplies reaching 2.1 million tonnes, 15 percent higher than a year earlier, according to the note.

With the increase, the South Asian nation has now passed the as South Korea's third-largest market for steel, according to data from the

could look at imposing safeguards, said a senior government official, who did not wish to be identified in line with government policy. Under rules, safeguards are temporary restrictions on imports of a product to protect a domestic industry.

However, renewed government measures would take place despite India's domestic being unable to meet the country's demand for high-end needed for railroads and used in construction projects.

India's imports of used by railways rose to more than 18,000 tonnes during the April to June period compared with 500 tonnes a year earlier, the note said.

Imports of used in construction more than doubled to nearly 22,000 tonnes during the same period, the note said.

The imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium imports in March. was the fourth-biggest to the and the 10th largest, the said in a report in April.

Indian are also impacted by the tariffs and the country will retaliate with duties on U.S. products that will take effect next month.

