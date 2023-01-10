JUST IN
Explained: Google-CCI saga and Competition Commission's shortcomings
Institutional investments in retail real estate jump 6-fold in 2022: Rpt
FY24 disinvestment target to be around Rs 60K-cr, big ticket deals unlikely
Retail inflation likely remained steady at 5.9% in December, finds poll
Power Ministry asks utilities to import 6% of coal requirement until Sept
70% investment target received ahead of summit in Uttar Pradesh
Telangana IT exports grow over 3-fold to Rs 1.83 trn in 8 years: Rama Rao
Huge investments opportunities are there in India, says Piyush Goyal
'India needs to invest up to $100 bn annually more for 2070 net-zero goal'
India's fuel demand hits 9-month high in Dec due to uptick in PV sales
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Railways to invest Rs 18,000 cr to upgrade depots for Vande Bharat trains
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India economy to reach $7 trillion mark in next seven years: CEA Nageswaran

Nageswaran added that the economy will be $3 trillion by the end of the current fiscal, FY23

Topics
Chief Economic Advisor | India GDP growth | China

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran
Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Indian economy is expected to reach $7 trillion in the next seven years, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has said. He added that the economy will reach the $3 trillion mark by the end of the current fiscal (FY23). The Centre previously said India would become a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Speaking at a session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) on Monday, Nageswaran said 2023 began in the context of the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which will "create geo-political and geo-economic uncertainties". The other major aspect is the opening up of China after two years of the pandemic and its impact on the world economy, particularly on retreating oil and commodity prices and also on the growth of the advanced economies of the US and Europe.

"In these contexts, the Indian economy will be of the size of $3 trillion at the end of March 2023 and $7 trillion in the next seven years, which is not impossible," Nageswaran said. He also said that the most important issue is that the US is expected to lower its interest rates in 2024 or 2025, which will have an impact on the Indian rupee.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has predicted the economic growth of the country in FY23 to be 7 per cent in real terms and 15.4 per cent in nominal one. Nageswaran said the realistic medium-term growth is 6.5 per cent in contrast to 8 or 9 per cent, which was witnessed during the 2003-2008 period.

"During the 2003-2008 period, there was a global boom in terms of capital flows into India. The Chinese economy and commodity economies grew strongly. Now, the situation is different due to global monetary tightening, which will have a lag effect on all the economies," he said.

He added that India has undertaken a lot of structural reforms, including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, since 2016. Jan Dhan accounts have facilitated the seamless transfer of government benefits.

The improvement in digital infrastructure has the potential to contribute 0.2 to 0.5 per cent of the country's GDP, he said. The corporate sector is now deleveraged and willing to borrow, and private capital formation is taking place at the moment, while banks are having low NPAs and are also keen to lend.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chief Economic Advisor

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.