Public-float rule: PSUs to remain exempt even after change of ownership
PSU companies expemted from minimum public float rules, says govt
Public-float rule: PSUs to remain exempt even after change of ownership
Business Standard

India govt, ADB sign $1.2 bn loan agreements for infrastructure projects

The Indian government and ADB on Tuesday signed loan agreements totalling $1.22 billion for developing infrastructure in various Indian states, a statement from the finance ministry said

Topics
ADB | indian government | infrastructure project

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

ADB, GoI sign $300-mn loan to improve primary healthcare in urban areas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed loan agreements totalling $1.22 billion for developing infrastructure in various Indian states, a statement from the finance ministry said.

The agreements would cover projects for improving the power sector and highways in the northeastern states of Tripura and Assam, metro rail connectivity in the southern city of Chennai, and improvement of key economic areas in the western state of Maharashtra, the statement added.

 

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:14 IST

