India has set ambitious target of $400 bn exports for 2021-22: Shringla

-
ALSO READ
India's net zero target by 2070 based on scientific projection: Shringla
'Best assurance' from UK on Vijay Mallya extradition: Foreign Secy Shringla
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit US next week
PM Modi to hold first in-person bilateral talks with Joe Biden today
PM Modi lays emphasis on developing trade, economic ties: FS Shringla
-
Underlining goals of promoting the three Ts - Trade, Tourism and Technology, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said that India has set an ambitious target of USD 400 billion of exports for the year 2021-22.
The Foreign Secretary made these remarks at the Annual Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce held in Kolkata titled 'Bharat@75: Empowering India: Today for Tomorrow'.
Referring to the recent interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Heads of Indian Missions abroad and with stakeholders in trade and commerce, Shringla said that the PM gave concrete directions on how work can be done to further the goal of promoting the three Ts - Trade, Tourism and Technology.
"An ambitious target of USD 400 billion of exports has been set up for the year 2021-22. The business of Indian diplomacy is, thus, business. We at the Ministry of External Affairs stand ready to help Indian businesses in any way we can," Shringla said.
During his address, Shringla highlighted that the Indian economy has returned to the high growth path and India's GDP grew by over 20 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22.
Emphasising the recovering of India's economic growth trajectory despite challenging times, the foreign secretary said, "That India would have a role in world affairs little more than an aspiration at the time this Chamber was founded. India was still a subject nation and independence, a distant dream. Independence, the trauma of Partition, and the struggles of emerging nationhood were in the future."
Noting India's key role in world affairs, the foreign secretary said that the post-pandemic economy will differ significantly from the present one.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU