PM Modi hails Cabinet's decision to extend free supply of ration scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Cabinet's decision to extend the free supply of 5 kg foodgrains monthly under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana till March 2022, saying it is in line with the government's commitment of ensuring greater public welfare.
Free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, announced in March last year to provide relief to the poor during the Covid pandemic, is over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kilogramme.
"Today's Cabinet decision will benefit 80 crore Indians and is in line with our commitment of ensuring greater public welfare," Modi said on Twitter.
In a bid to support the poor recovering from the Covid pandemic shock, the Centre has decided to further extend the free supply of foodgrains per month under the PMGKAY for four months till March 2022, a decision that will cost an additional Rs 53,344 crore to the exchequer.
The PMGKAY has been extended several times, and the previous extension was valid till November 30.
