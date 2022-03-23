India imports 651.24 tonnes of gold in financial year 2020-21, says govt

-
India imported 651.24 tonnes of gold in financial year 2020-21 as compared to 719.94 tonnes in the year-ago period, the government said on Wednesday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said the imports stood at 982.71 tonnes in FY 2018-19.
Replying to another question, she informed that the import of toys, games, sports equipment from China is showing a declining trend.
"The imports of these products from China have reduced from USD 451.71 million in 2018-19 to USD 206.11 million in 2021 (from April 2021 to Jan 2022)," she added.
